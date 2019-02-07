Dolores Catania is expressing her well wishes to Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice and her incarcerated husband Joe Giudice as he faces the possibility of getting deported. However, she does not have high hopes for him when it comes to staying out of trouble upon his release.
In October, a judge ruled that after Joe's release in March from federal prison, where he is serving a 3-year sentence for fraud, he will be removed from the United States. Teresa's husband, father of their four daughters, is a permanent U.S. resident and a native of Italy. Teresa was "devastated" by the ruling. Last month, E! News confirmed that she had discussed her marriage during the Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine reunion taping told her co-stars that if Joe were to be deported to Italy, they would go their "separate ways."
On the Watch What Happens Live After Show on Wednesday, a fan asked Dolores if she thinks Teresa and Joe will stay together.
"I hope so," she said.
On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores and Teresa discuss how they think Joe will act after his prison release. Dolores says she thinks Joe is "gonna try" to revert back to his "old ways" at home when it comes to his relationship with his wife.
"I think Joe took Teresa for granted a lot of times," she later says. "He expects everything to be done. She takes care of the kids...He will still want the old Teresa, but once a woman gets to the point where she's at, she's not going back. Oh, hell no."
Teresa says that Joe has "definitely changed also."
On the Watch What Happens Live After Show, Dolores said, "I mean, I'm sure he's changed in a lot of ways, but to me, whatever is in your DNA, you are what you are. He's like an old-school Italian guy. People don't change. I am who I am, he is who he is, that's what I mean, in a good way. He will be who he is."
Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images