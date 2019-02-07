Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union Announce L.A.'s Finest With Lingerie, a Pillow Fight and Lots of Kick-Butt Action

You won't find Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba in lingerie and having any sexy pillow fights on L.A.'s Finest (that you can see above in the premiere date announcement), but you will see them kicking major butt and taking names when the Bad Boys spinoff debuts on Monday, May 13 on Spectrum.

L.A.'s Finest, set in the universe of Bad Boys, follows Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, leaving her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Back in Los Angeles, she's paired with Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom who has an equally complex history (duh, it's a TV show), and the two work together to take down the most dangerous criminals, all the while keeping their secrets at bay. The normal rules of policing? Well, they're out the window for the most part.

The trailer below features the action you'd expect from a Bad Boys-set series, as well the quips.

The cast also includes Zack Gilford as Ben Walker, Duane Martin as Ben Baines, Ryan McPartlin as Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds as Isabel "Izzy" McKenna, and Ernie Hudson as Joseph Vaughn.

Now for the tricky part: How to watch this series, which was originally developed for NBC. If you have Spectrum as your cable provider, the first three episodes will be available on demand on Monday, May 13. After the initial premiere date, the remaining 10 episodes of the series will drop on a weekly basis.

Union and Alba are executive producers alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper, who also directed the pilot.
 
L.A.'s Finest debuts on Monday, May 13 on Spectrum on Demand.

