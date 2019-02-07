Naya Rivera Denies Having Beef With Glee Co-Star Lea Michele

When it comes to feuding with her famous co-star, has Naya Rivera set the record straight once and for all?

While appearing on Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Glee alum was asked by a fan what her current relationship is like with Lea Michele, particularly after the actress liked a photo of the star's engagement ring on Instagram. Was it a white flag, as Cohen suggested?

"I don't think there was like any beef," Rivera simply said before complimenting Michele's sparkler from fiancé Zandy Reich. "It's a good ring."

As fans of the show may recall, the actress addressed their complicated relationship in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up.