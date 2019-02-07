These Celebrity Wedding Gowns Will Totally Inspire Your Own

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 7 Feb. 2019 5:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Whether it's a small intimate ceremony or a multi-day extravaganza, these celebrities celebrated their marriage dressed in the most beautiful gowns. Some opted for elegant lace, while some donned traditional outfits, never forgetting to accessorise with embellished heels and dramatic high jewellery pieces. If you need some inspiration for your upcoming nuptials, get some great design ideas and colour schemes from these gorgeous weddings we saw in 2018.

Read

Jennifer Lawrence's Possible Bridal Party Is a Pop Culture Lover's Dream

1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

They got engaged in July, but Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a multi-day ceremony spanning 29 November to 2 December 2018. Priyanka had many gowns during the celebrations, but her traditional lehenga, made by fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock, was a clear stunner. From its champagne gold palette to the intricate beading, the gown took a total of 120,000 hours to make and featured elephant, bird, flower, and butterfly motifs.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

2. Choi Ji-Woo

The actress surprised fans on 29 March 2018 when she announced that she got married to her non-celebrity husband in a private ceremony. The 43-year-old star wore a long-sleeved lace A-line gown reportedly designed by Lebanese designer Mohammed Ashi of Ashi Studio.

Choi Ji-Woo, Wedding

YG Entertainment

3. Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng

The Hong Kong stars got married at the Bulgari Resort Bali on 12 August 2018, Grace wore a Noel Chu Atelier gown, Bulgari jewellery and Rene Caovilla heels. The couple is currently expecting.

4. Min Hyo-Rin and Taeyang

K-pop star Taeyang and actress Min Hyo-Rin, who tied the knot on 3 February 2018 at a private church ceremony. The bride wore a Oscar de la Renta gown and a tiara from French luxury jeweller Chaumet.

5. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The Bollywood stars tied the knot on 14 November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, then hosted three wedding receptions in India.

6. Princess Ayako of Takamodo and Kei Moriya

Princess Ayako married Moriya at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on 29 October 2018 wearing traditional court attire — a kimono robe and hakama pants — with her hair tied in the osuberakashi ancient style for noblewomen. Per the Imperial House of Japan's rules, women who marry non royals must forfeit their place in the royal family.

Princess Ayako, Kei Moriya

JIJI PRESS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Weddings , Wedding Dress , Fashion , Priyanka Chopra , Priyanka & Nick's Wedding , Nick Jonas , Hong Kong celebrities , K-pop , Korean Celebrities
Latest News
Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Makes New York Fashion Week a Teen Mom Family Affair

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, 2019 Endeavour Fund Awards

Meghan Markle Brings Polished Glamour to Endeavour Fund Awards in Givenchy

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Epically Closes 11 Honoré's Fashion Show With Twirls, Hair Flips and a Grand Bow

Gucci balaclava sweater

Gucci "Deeply Apologizes" and Pulls Sweater Resembling Blackface

Tina Leung, Social Studies Club

Tina Leung Gives Us Best Instagram Advice And Tips To Be A Fashion Queen

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and More Attend amfAR Gala as New York Fashion Week Offically Kicks Off

Celeb Beret Trend - thumbnail

This Is The Latest Hat Trend Celebrities Are Loving Now

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.