These Celebrity Wedding Gowns Will Totally Inspire Your Own

Whether it's a small intimate ceremony or a multi-day extravaganza, these celebrities celebrated their marriage dressed in the most beautiful gowns. Some opted for elegant lace, while some donned traditional outfits, never forgetting to accessorise with embellished heels and dramatic high jewellery pieces. If you need some inspiration for your upcoming nuptials, get some great design ideas and colour schemes from these gorgeous weddings we saw in 2018.
1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
They got engaged in July, but Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a multi-day ceremony spanning 29 November to 2 December 2018. Priyanka had many gowns during the celebrations, but her traditional lehenga, made by fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock, was a clear stunner. From its champagne gold palette to the intricate beading, the gown took a total of 120,000 hours to make and featured elephant, bird, flower, and butterfly motifs.
2. Choi Ji-Woo
The actress surprised fans on 29 March 2018 when she announced that she got married to her non-celebrity husband in a private ceremony. The 43-year-old star wore a long-sleeved lace A-line gown reportedly designed by Lebanese designer Mohammed Ashi of Ashi Studio.
3. Grace Chan and Kevin Cheng
The Hong Kong stars got married at the Bulgari Resort Bali on 12 August 2018, Grace wore a Noel Chu Atelier gown, Bulgari jewellery and Rene Caovilla heels. The couple is currently expecting.
4. Min Hyo-Rin and Taeyang
K-pop star Taeyang and actress Min Hyo-Rin, who tied the knot on 3 February 2018 at a private church ceremony. The bride wore a Oscar de la Renta gown and a tiara from French luxury jeweller Chaumet.
5. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
The Bollywood stars tied the knot on 14 November 2018 in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, then hosted three wedding receptions in India.
6. Princess Ayako of Takamodo and Kei Moriya
Princess Ayako married Moriya at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on 29 October 2018 wearing traditional court attire — a kimono robe and hakama pants — with her hair tied in the osuberakashi ancient style for noblewomen. Per the Imperial House of Japan's rules, women who marry non royals must forfeit their place in the royal family.
JIJI PRESS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock