Put Red Velvet's Yeri together with NCT's Jaemin, Jeno and Renjun and you know you'll have a fun song no matter what. The four K-pop stars recently joined forces to film the music video for 'Hair in the Air (Trolls: The Beat Goes On Theme)' from the Trolls OST album, and safe to say, it was a blast!

E! News Asia was on set with the K-pop stars and got the low-down from them on what to expect from their upcoming music video, the experience of working with each other, and even gave us a sneak preview of the song and MV.

Watch the full interview above.