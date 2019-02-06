These Are The Latest Beauty Products Totally Worth Splurging On In 2019

When it comes to shopping for beauty products, there's one dilemma that every beauty junkie faces every day: Balancing the pathological need to try every new launch and actually buying the ones that are truly worth it. And it's no easy task, because there are easily hundreds of new products hitting the shelves every month. So if you're neither an heiress who can afford everything, or an influencer who gets sent everything, navigating beauty stores (physical or online) is a mighty challenge.
If you're just receiving your bonus payouts and are wondering what to drop some hard-earned money on, here are the ones to add to cart.
Chanel Sublimage L’Essence Lumiere, $750 for 40ml
Designed to bring out the best complexion of the modern urbanite, it contains the extract of a resilient Alpine plant which thrives in the most hostile of environment so as to protect skin cells from urban pollution. Plus, the lightweight formula is also enriched with Vanilla Planifolia water for added antioxidant property.
Dior Capture Youth Intense Rescue Age-Delay Revitalizing Oil-Serum, $152 for 30ml
Formulated to deeply revive dry and compromised skin, this oil-serum contains essential fatty acids which help restore skin's lipid barrier so it retains moisture better. Plus, it also has iris extract, which is a powerful antioxidant which protects the skin against a wide range of free radicals for healthier, more resilient skin.
Drunk Elephant A-Passioni™ Retinol Cream, $105 for 30ml
Give dull and rough skin complete overhaul with this powerful yet gentle moisturiser. In addition to retinol, it contains peptides to stimulate collagen production for firmer, supple skin. Plus, it is also enriched with botanical extracts like marula oil and kale to douse skin in antioxidants and moisture for a renewed complexion.
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation, $93 for 25ml
A little of this foundation goes a long way to cover every skin imperfection you might have, including uneven skin tone, dullness, enlarged pores, redness and blemish scars. Those living in hot and humid climates will also be glad to know that it's waterproof, sweat-proof and transfer-proof so it stays flawless all day long.
Allies Of Skin Triple Hyaluronic Antioxidant Hydration Serum, $105 for 30ml
Packed to the brim with an impressive roster of ingredients, this serum is your must-have if you desire a healthy and plump complexion. With hyaluronic acid of varying molecular weights to replenish moisture, powerful antioxidants like superoxide dismutase and green tea extract, brightening niacinamide, firming peptides and soothing resveratrol ferment, it combats major skin concerns in one fuss-free step.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, $38
Rihanna's beauty line continues to walk the talk with this multi-purpose concealer. Available in a staggering 50 shades, it has a creamy texture while blends beautifully into the skin to cover everything from dark circles to dark spots and even blemishes. The formula is also long-lasting and doesn't sink into lines, leaving a soft matte finish on skin.
Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Face Cream, $89 for 50ml
Specially made to help support skin's natural regenerating capacity while you sleep, this night-time moisturiser features powerful antioxidants that helps detoxify cells and speed up cellular renewal. Night after night, you'll wake up to softer, smoother, calmer and more beautiful skin.