Tall, suave and fresh-faced with sparkling eyes and freckles, Mike Lewis was born to be in front of the camera. Underneath his youthful visage, the 37-year-old father of one has worn many hats throughout his decade-long career as a model, actor, TV host and entrepreneur. For anyone who lives in Indonesia, you already know his name. But to anyone who lives outside of Indonesia, the quadruple threat is a showbiz veteran whose career spans from a string of rom-com films alongside appearances on Lifestyle Advocates and Asia's Next Top Model.

Recently, Lewis is returning to his cinema roots with two action flicks: Message Man and Foxtrot Six. With the latter scheduled for release on 21 February, Foxtrot Six is where we will see him play his grittiest role. Produced by Mario Kassar (of the Rambo franchise), Foxtrot Six follows Lewis and his gang attempting to save Indonesia from a corrupt politician.

Lewis gets candid about his unconventional road to stardom, his role in Foxtrot Six, his new passion for finance, expanding his career via social media, and the top advice that he swears by.