Look Back at Blake Lively's Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

Blake Lively is one of Hollywood's most stylish stars!

The A Simple Favor actress, who famously doesn't have a stylist, has become a regular at fashion week shows over the years. Since her breakout role as fashionista Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl, many fans have turned to Lively for style tips, and designers love to have her present at their events.

In celebration of New York Fashion Week, which kicks off this week in the Big Apple, we're looking back at all of Lively's most memorable fashion week appearances over the years!

Want to see Lively front row at Michael Kors, Chanel and DVF runway shows?