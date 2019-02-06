Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Shares Empowering Postpartum Photo: "Body, Diaper and All"

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 6 Feb. 2019 2:55 PM

Bekah Martinez

Bekah Martinez has never felt "so much respect and love" for her body after giving birth.

It's been just four days since the Bachelor alum welcomed her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard. On Saturday, the couple welcomed a daughter via a water birth. Bekah later shared pictures from the birth with her social media followers, writing, "On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same. We are all as healthy and happy as can be."

In the days following her baby girl's birth, Bekah has been keeping her fans updated as she starts her journey as a mom. 

The Bachelor Star Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Her First Child

On Wednesday, Bekah posted a photo of her daughter from the day of her birth.

"This is baby girl only FOUR HOURS after being born!!" Bekah captioned the post. "Is she perfect or what?! Grayston— you and I MADE this."

Bekah also took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a photo of herself four days postpartum.

"So amazing what we can do," Bekah wrote alongside the photo. "I've never felt so much respect and love for my body, diaper and all."

