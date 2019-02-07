Flashback: See Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Adele and More at the 2009 Grammys

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Thu., 7 Feb. 2019 4:00 AM

What a difference a decade makes! 

It's hard to believe that ten years ago, Taylor Swift was preparing to tour in support of her second studio album Fearless while Adele had just won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. As for Beyon, she was still releasing tracks from her third studio album I Am… Sasha Fierce.

Flash forward to today and Swift is now the biggest pop star on the planet, having released six studio albums and racking up two Album of the Year awards in the process. Adele is one of the best-selling artists of all time and Beyoncé is, well, Beyoncé.

Oh, how things have changed! 

Even the 2009 Grammys award ceremony now seems worlds away.

Lady Gaga had just received her first nomination for her chart-topping single "Just Dance" while Lil Wayne still dominated the rap categories. 

Flashback: Relive the 2009 Grammys

Miley Cyrus teamed up with a surprise star for a country duet while the world had not yet been graced with the presence of Pharrell Williams' now infamous Arby's hat.  

Needless to say, it was a much simpler time.

In anticipation for this Sunday's award show, let's take a walk down memory lane as we recount what the Grammys looked like a decade ago in our gallery below

Kanye West, Estelle, 2009 Grammys

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kanye West & Estelle

The two superstars perform their Grammy-award winning single "American Boy," only seven months before West's infamous moment with Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards. 

Jonas Brothers, Stevie Wonder, 2009 Grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jonas Brothers & Stevie Wonder

One of the most surprising collaborations of the night came when Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas paired up with the jazz legend to give a rendition of their hit singles "Burning Up" and "Superstition" respectively. 

Justin Timberlake, Al Green, 2009 Grammys

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake & Al Green

The two teamed up with Boys II Men and Keith Urban to sing a cover of Green's soul song "Lets Stay Together." 

Sugarland, 2009 Grammys

John Shearer/WireImage

Sugarland

The duo's song "Stay" won two awards that evening, including Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and Best Country Song.

Coldplay, 2009 Grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Coldplay

Chris Martin and his band picked up numerous awards, including Song of the Year for their hit song "Viva La Vida."

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, 2009 Grammys

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miley Cyrus & Taylor Swift

The two paired together to give a duet of Swift's award-winning single, "Fifteen." 

Carrie Underwood, 2009 Grammys

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

The country superstar posed in the Grammy press room with her Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her hit "Last Name." 

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2009 Grammys

Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The Oscar-winning actress wore this shimmery gold dress as she made an appearance with her husband.

Adele, 2009 Grammys

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Adele

The then 20-year-old picked up Best New Artist after the release of her chart-topping debut album 19. 

Audrina Patridge, 2009 Grammys

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Audrina Patridge

The Hills star rocked the red carpet while wearing this strapless Tadashi gown. Fast-forward to today and fans are gearing up for the MTV show's reboot.

Deadmau5, 2009 Grammys

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Deadmau5

The DJ walked the red carpet wearing his signature mouse head as he celebrated his two nominations, both for his remix of the song "The Longest Road." 

 

John Mayer, 2009 Grammys

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

John Mayer

The singer-songwriter took home two awards that night, one for the song "Gravity," and the other for his smash-single "Say." 

Lil Wayne, 2009 Grammys

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

LIl Wayne

The rapper took home four Grammy awards that night, including Best Rap Album for Carter III. 

Katy Perry, 2009 Grammys

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Katy Perry

The singer performed on stage after receiving her first Grammy nomination for her hit single, "I Kissed a Girl." 

MIA, 2009 Grammys

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

M.I.A.

The very pregnant rapper teamed up with T.I., Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and Kanye West to give a jaw-dropping performance of "Swagga Like Us." 

Paula Abdul, 2009 Grammys

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Paula Abdul

The American Idol judge shinned bright in this yellow dress by late designer Basil Soda.

Whitney Houston, 2009 Grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Whitney Houston

The late singer presented the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album to newcomer Jennifer Hudson. 

So who is going to win big this weekend? Who will have the performance everyone is talking about? Your guess is as good as ours.

We can't wait to watch and find out. 

