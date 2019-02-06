Chloe and Halle Bailey, or as they're better known, Chloe x Halle, are proving to be a force in the entertainment industry.

Coming off the heels of their Super Bowl LII performance, the singing duo is also nominated for two Grammys for their first full-length album, The Kids Are Alright. The dynamic sisters are nominated for Best New Artist (which many are predicting they'll win the award for) and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

As if their 2019 achievements weren't already amazing enough, the pair has something else to celebrate—they are featured on Essence's first-ever digital cover.

Speaking to the magazine, Chloe, 20, and Halle, 18, opened up about their Grammy nominations, saying it all feels surreal.

"We still feel like we're dreaming about the Grammy nominations," Halle told the publication. "We're forever grateful, and know that no matter what happens, this honor, it will stay with us for the rest of our lives—and it just inspires us to keep going."