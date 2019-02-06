Hot Damn! New Emoji's Are Here and the Internet Thinks One Is NSFW

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 6 Feb. 2019 11:50 AM

2019 Emojis

OMG! Look what we can text now.

It's no secret that emoji's are a big part of how many social media users communicate their feelings, emotions and stories with friends.

And earlier today, consumers were buzzing when 230 new emoji's were revealed to help kick off 2019.

While the waffle, Band-Aid and onion pics are sure to be used at some point, many are pointing to the "pinching hand" gesture that technically means a "small amount" according to Emojipedia. Twitter, however, thinks it could be much dirtier.

"Finally a small d--k emoji," one user shared on Twitter. Another follower commented, "This is the 'he got a small d--k' emoji ..."

Photos

Celebrities With Secret Social Media Accounts

In other words, maybe you should think twice before you send that emoji to everyone in your phone list.

All jokes aside, many are also praising the new batch of emoji's that help represent the disabled.

In addition to a service dog and guide dog, users can also utilize the ear with hearing aid, men/women in manual and motorized wheelchairs and men/women using probing canes.

"ABOUT TIME! We've had ghosts, robots, 12 different moons, a poo with a face & even ten empty squares to choose from," one user shared on Twitter. "In 2019 we'll finally be getting #emoji representation of the 15% of the global population who are disabled—that's 1 billion people... #betterlatethannever."

Now that's something to use the "raising hands" emoji.

