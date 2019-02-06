Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Wed., 6 Feb. 2019 11:48 AM
Pink's daughter is no Belieber, but she is a big believer of her mom.
On Tuesday, the 39-year-old pop star received the honor in a ceremony attended by her husband Carey Hart, their kids Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, and Ellen DeGeneres, who praised the singer in a speech. Pink later appeared on her talk show.
"Willow wrote me a note that said, 'Mama, this is a big deal, and I'm glad it's you and not Justin Beaver,'" the singer said, referring to Justin Bieber. "That is so random! I don't even know, how does she even know, I don't know. It was cute. This must be a big deal."
"It's like the only little girl who doesn't know how to pronounce his name," Ellen said.
Pink may also receive another big honor soon; she is nominated for the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Beautiful Trauma at the 2019 Grammy Awards, which take place this Sunday.
The singer has won three Grammys in the past. She has been nominated for 20 overall.
"I am a person that can get nominated," Pink told Ellen. "I get nominated."
"Every time I lose, Carey makes me a tinfoil Grammy," she continued, joking, "And so, this will be my 17th tinfoil Grammy on Sunday."
