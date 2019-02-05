Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged: Read Her Candid Quotes on Marriage, Love and Babies

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrencehas found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with. 

E! News can confirm the 28-year-old actress is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, after over six months of dating. 

The Red Sparrow star sparked rumors of an engagement on Monday night, when she was spotted sporting a "massive ring" at a recent dinner date in New York City. Page Six reported that the A-list couple went to dinner at the restaurant Raoul's, where J. Law wore a black dress with white polka dots.

Now that the cat's out of the bag, it all makes sense considering Jennifer's previous comments about her desire to get married and the rose-colored lenses she seems to wear. In previous interviews, the Joy star has shared that she definitely daydreams about her big day, just like any other human being. 

Although, at one point, J. Law did doubt whether marriage was ever in the cards for her.

To find out about J. Law's beliefs on love, marriage and whether or not she wants kids, check out the gallery below!

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Best Image / BACKGRID

Fairy Tale Ending

"I can't wait to be married. I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not fuck it up," the star candidly told Vogue in 2015. "But I'm also not banking on that."

Jennifer Lawrence

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Love at First Sight

"I'm picky. I feel a spark very, very rarely. And it's really only about spark for me," the Passengers star revealed to Glamour. "Not really anything else."

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

The Big Day

"It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time," she revealed to Entertainment Tonight, recalling pal Amy Schumer's wedding.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Wedding Planning

"Weddings rock, but I will never be a bridesmaid again," she told Vanity Fair in 2016. "There needs to be a bridesmaids' union. It's horrendous. If anyone asks me again, I'm going to say, ‘No. That part of my life is over. I appreciate the ask.' If I do ever get married, I don't think I will have bridesmaids. How can I rank my friends?"

Jennifer Lawrence, Britannia Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

On Finding the One

In a revealing interview with Vogue, the celeb said, "When someone makes you insecure, it's strangely exhilarating because you keep trying to fight for that validation. It's what you want to have before you get married, so that you don't seek it out once you are."

Jennifer Lawrence

Eduardo Parra/Getty Images

Love Worth Fighting For

"I would never be mean to somebody who couldn't be mean back," the award-winning star said to Vogue. "But when you really love somebody, you fight with them."

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

MEGA

Change of Plans

She definitely changed her mind in recent months, but before getting engaged, the star told Diane Sawyer, "I don't really plan on getting married. I might. I definitely want to be a mother. I don't really imagine getting married anymore. I don't feel like I need anything to complete me. I love meeting people, men, women, whatever, I love people coming into your life and bringing something." 

Jennifer Lawrence

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Hopes For the Future

The actress told Glamour, "Everybody has this idea: You have children, and your entire life is complete. That's how I imagine it. I imagine I'll have children and then my whole life will just seem complete."

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Independent Woman

"I don't, like, date a lot. I don't meet a lot of guys who I want to go on a date with. I'll find a guy attractive maybe once a year. But I'm not a lonely person. Me not dating someone is not a lack of anything in any way. I feel completely fulfilled. Yes, when I spark with someone, it's exciting, but I definitely don't need that," the actress shared with Glamour magazine. 

No word yet on if wedding planning has commenced, but one thing is for sure: Emma Stone and Amy Schumer will definitely be a part of the bridal party.

Congratulations to Jennifer and Cooke on their engagement!

