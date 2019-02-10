Miley Cyrus does not play it safe when it comes to her beauty and fashion looks.

The 26-year-old singer is known for taking risks with her red carpet style, and her Grammys ensembles are no different. Over the years, Miley has worn everything from a rocker-chic jumpsuit to a sequins animal print dress to a silver sparkly romper.

Nothing is off limits.

Today, the star will take the stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and it will most certainly be exciting to see what she performs. It's unclear what Cyrus will sing at the star-studded event, although, many are guessing she will perform Mark Ronson's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," which she is featured on.

In addition, it will also be fun to see what show-stopping ensembles she rocks at the awards show. At last year's Grammy Awards, Miley strayed away from her usual daring outfits, opting for simple, classic silhouettes.