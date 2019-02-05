After ten successful seasons on air, the cast of Modern Family is getting ready to bid farewell.

ABC president Karey Burke revealed on Tuesday that the show will be returning for it's 11th and final season this year. "For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family," show creator Christopher Lloyd said in a statement.

Since making the bittersweet announcement Tuesday morning, the cast of the award-winning show has been sharing their joy and disappointment over the news. Fellow show creator Steven Levitan joked that the end of the series made them realize, "Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don't yet know about each other's sex lives."