Shawn Mendes Apologizes for Accidentally Liking Hateful Tweet

There's nothing but love in Shawn Mendes' blood.

Earlier this week, fans noticed that the pop music superstar "liked" a controversial tweet on social media. But before followers thought too much about the message, Shawn decided to speak out and clear the air on the situation.

"Must of accidentally liked it scrolling down a feed, you know me & I'd never," he shared with one fan who asked for an unlike and apology. "Sorry."

Shawn added, "Love u."

In true Internet fashion, the Twitter post in question has surfaced. And instead of sharing the not-so-funny joke, we'll focus on how supportive Shawn has been to the LGBTQ community.