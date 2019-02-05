Modern Family is getting a victory lap. The long-running ABC comedy will return for season 11—but it will be the show's last. ABC president Karey Burke made the announcement at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"So proud to announce that Modern Family is returning for its 11th and final season," Burke said to press. In a statement, Burke praised creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd.

"Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history," Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."