Aw! Kate Middleton Brings a Family Photo to School Show-and-Tell

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 5 Feb. 2019 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton brought one very special item to her visit to the Lavender Primary School in Enfield Town, England on Tuesday.

During a bit of show-and-tell, the Duchess of Cambridge presented students with a picture of her family. The photo featured Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It also appeared to be the same snapshot the royals used for their annual Christmas card this past year.

The exercise was part of an initiative for Children's Mental Health Week. Students were asked to bring in items that represented people or things that made them feel good. In addition to sharing her own item, Kate sat with the pupils and learned about their own treasures.

Read

Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis Has Already Reached a Major Milestone

In addition to taking part in the activity, Kate watched the youngsters perform a song. 

She also watched them run their daily mile, which is a way for kids to get exercise and improve their concentration in the classroom. Furthermore, the mother-of-three met with a few students' parents to hear about their challenges and how they manage to keep their kids healthy. She also spoke with students about their food diaries, which focus on links between nutrition and moods.

However, the school's students and faculty weren't the only ones the duchess met. She also met the school dog Herbie and received a few slobbery kisses.

Kate Middleton

Shutterstock

Kate looked gorgeous in a green dress by Eponine London. She also accessorized her look with black tights, boots and sparkly heart earrings.

The visit should come as no surprise to royal admirers. As fans are well aware, Kate has been promoting various mental health initiatives along with William and Prince Harry as part of their Heads Together campaign. Although, Meghan Markle will likely join the initiative now that she's part of the Royal Foundation.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Shades Ariana Grande After Enjoying "Cougar Conversations" With Pete Davidson

Modern Family

Modern Family Ending After Season 11

Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence

The Hilarious Advice Brie Larson Received From Jennifer Lawrence After Her Oscars Win

Kim Kardashian, Skin

Kim Kardashian Claps Back After Being Criticized for ''Bad Skin''

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Kiss, Super Bowl

Tom Brady Gushing About Gisele Bündchen Will Make You Believe in Love Again

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Architectural Digest

Go Inside Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills Home—Complete With a Pink Glam Room

Dating Around

Netflix's New Dating Show Bets You Can Handle the Awkwardness of Watching People Go on First Dates

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.