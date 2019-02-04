Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Girl Navy Rome

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Mon., 4 Feb. 2019 6:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Brittany Aldean/Instagram

It's a girl! 

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean welcomed their baby girl, Navy Rome Williams

"Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world," the country star wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post.

"Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother."

Aldean continued his caption, "So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess."

His wife, Brittany, also took to Instagram to share the wonderful news about her daughter.

"7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness...We love you so much baby girl!!"

It's unknown what sparked the pair's interest in the name Navy Rome, but last November, Brittany revealed her daughter's name during her baby shower.

Read

Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal Their Daughter's Name at Baby Shower

This is the couple's second child together, and Jason's fourth. They welcomed their sonMemphis Aldine Williams, on Dec. 1, 2017.

Jason Aldean, Navy Rose Aldean

Instagram

Jason did explain the inspiration behind his son's name to Country Countdown USA, saying, he's "always been a big Elvis [Presley] fan." The "King of Rock and Roll" lived in the famous Graceland estate in Memphis, so it's easy to see where Aldean got the idea.

Not too long ago, Brittany posted a sweet Instagram pic of her son. "How's my little pumpkin pie 14 months already," she captioned her post. 

The two lovebirds have been married for a little over three years now, and have two kids together. Aldean has two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, with his ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

With the addition of Navy Rome, they're now a family of six!

Congrats to Jason and Brittany on their little bundle of joy.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jason Aldean , Celebrity Families , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Couples , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogate—Find Out His Meaningful Name

Hair the Musical

Hair Live! Musical Cancelled by NBC

BTS, K-Pop Band

BTS to Present at the 2019 Grammy Awards

The Bachelor, Heather

The 17 Stages of Waiting for The Bachelor To Give You Your First Kiss

Elyse Dehlbom, Colton Underwood

Why The Bachelor's Elyse Left Colton Underwood Heartbroken

Bekah Martinez, Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Bachelor Star Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Her First Child

Penn Badgley, You

Everything We Know About You Season 2

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.