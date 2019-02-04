Sherpa Jackets Dudes Will Love

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., 4 Feb. 2019 4:24 PM
You've been very on top of purchasing an entire wardrobe of winter jackets for yourself—no surprise there.
But you know who's missing out? The men in your life. We're, of course, not speaking for every single man on earth, but, for the most part, guys are pretty low maintenance in the fashion department. They have one jacket and that's cool with them. But when's the last time they upgraded?
Chances are any guy would be super pumped if you guided him in the direction of this season's hottest unisex trend: the Sherpa jacket.
BUY IT: $150 at Urban Outfitters
