Party of Five Reboot Officially Coming to Freeform

Another day, another reboot comes to life.
Freeform has officially announced that it ordered 10 episodes of a Party of Five reboot, from the original show's creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser along with Michal Zebede, though this version has a bit of a modern twist.
While the original show followed a family of five siblings from ages one to 24 who have to take care of each other after their parents die in a car accident. This time, the parents have been suddenly deported to Mexico, leaving their five kids behind to navigate daily life without them.
Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, and Elle Paris star in the new series as the four older kids in the Acosta family.
"Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times," said Freeform president Tom Ascheim in a statement. "We're so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt. We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series."
The original series ran on Fox from 1994 to 2000 and starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, and Lacey Chabert. Jennifer Love Hewitt also starred in a short-lived spinoff in 1999.
No word yet on when exactly the new version will air.