Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and More Stars Dazzle at Oscars 2019 Nominees Luncheon

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen & McKenna Aiello | Mon., 4 Feb. 2019 2:07 PM

Lady Gaga, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Regina King and Amy Adams were among the actors in attendance at the 2019 Oscars Nominee Luncheon on Monday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The stars have all been nominated for their incredible work in film at the annual award ceremony, taking place on Feb. 24. Academy Award nominees Rami Malek, Glenn CloseMahershala Ali and Mark Ronson were also present for the luncheon, where they struck a pose for photographers.

In just over two weeks, the Oscar nominees will likely hit the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre.

Oscars 2019 Nominees Luncheon

In celebration of the upcoming event, let's take a look at all of the stars in attendance at Monday's luncheon!

Lady Gaga, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

The Best Actress and Best Original Song double nominee is a vision in this Victorian-inspired look by Louis Vuitton. 

Rami Malek, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rami Malek

Can't stop him now! The Best Actor nominee steps out to represent Bohemian Rhapsody

Regina King, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Regina King

Princess moment! The Best Supporting Actress contender glows in a satin dress with floral embellishments. 

Bradley Cooper, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

The Best Actor nominee, whose film A Star Is Born is also up for Best Picture, looks cool as a cucumber. 

Glenn Close, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Glenn Close

Lovely in lavender! The Best Actress nominee suits up for the affair.

Mahershala Ali, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Mahershala Ali

The Best Supporting Actor nominee looks as suave as ever in a dark plum-colored suit.

Amy Adams, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams

We're green with envy over this Best Supporting Actress nominee's chic ensemble. 

Spike Lee, Barry Jenkins, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Spike Lee & Barry Jenkins

The critically-acclaimed directors share a joyful moment on the red carpet.

Sam Elliott, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Sam Elliott

The Best Supporting Actor contender brings his star power to the luncheon.

Rachel Weisz, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rachel Weisz

There's no denying the Best Supporting Actress nominee's pastel pink dress is our "Favourite!"

Viggo Mortensen, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Viggo Mortensen

Green Book's Best Actor nominee poses for photos at the main event. 

Laura Dern, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Laura Dern

The two-time Oscar nominee attends the star-studded soiree in a patterned midi dress.

Willem Dafoe, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Willem Dafoe

The Best Actor contender is all smiles at the 2019 Oscars Nominees Luncheon. 

Yalitza Aparicio, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yalitza Aparicio

The Best Actress nominee and breakout star of Roma sparkles on the red carpet.

Mark Ronson, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Mark Ronson

The Best Original Song contender brings his signature style to the Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

Marina de Tavira, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Marina de Tavira

The Best Supporting Actress nominee steps out in support of her performance in Roma.

Sam Rockwell, Oscars Nominee Luncheon 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sam Rockwell

The Best Supporting Actor contender represents Vice.

