Ben Affleck and his ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are reportedly "back in contact" a little over 5 months after breaking up.
However, being "back in contact" doesn't mean they're back together. A source told E! News, "They've known each other for years and there have been other periods of time where they didn't speak. But they always seem to end up talking again."
Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer started dating in July 2017, just months after he and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.
Over the summer of 2018, Shookus and the Gone Girl star looked happy as can be and spent lots of time together in Affleck's home city of Los Angeles. An insider told E! News at the time that they had a bi-coastal relationship, which included "taking some trips and spending time with her family in New York." Additionally, "She is loving being with Ben and enjoying his new house."
Affleck purchased a $19 million home in the Pacific Palisades area of L.A. in April 2018 and it happens to be close to Garner's house, too.
Shookus herself was married and has a daughter with her ex Kevin Miller.
According to that second source, her daughter spent a decent amount of time with Affleck when they were a couple and did "not [shy] away from including her daughter in her time with Ben and incorporating her into their lives."
In August, however, Shookus and Affleck broke up after one year together. A source told E! News then, "They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both."
A few days after his split from the 38-year-old, Garner staged an intervention for Affleck and he checked back into rehab for the third time. He left the facility in early October.
Since leaving rehab, he and Garner finalized their divorce but appear to be on cordial co-parenting terms. They event spent the winter holidays together and reunited at a World Series game with their three kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6.
"Ben is in a really good place right now. Both health-wise and with his family," another source told E! News on Monday. "Ben has been concentrating on being a doting father and has been spending time with his kids and Jen."
In October, the Argo star broke his silence about his stint in the treatment center in a statement that he posted on Instagram. He started the note by writing that he finished a 40-day stay at the center and was in outpatient care. "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others," he continued.
"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family," he added. "So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure."
Affleck finished the statement on a thankful note. "With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling," he concluded.