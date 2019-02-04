Jana Kramer sets the record straight about comments she made about her husband, Mike Caussin's, cheating scandal.

The country singer is apologizing for a "joke" she made about her husband on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast. On the Feb. 4 episode, which is titled, "WAGs and Sister Wives," Kramer throws jabs at her husband and his past affairs.

In the podcast, she mentions that she was "triggered" after interviewing cast members from TLC's Seeking Sister Wife. Joking, "What guy doesn't want that...to have different partners and to have sex?"

"That's why my husband cheated on me," she blurted.

However, she's clearing the air about her comments, saying it was a "joke."

The 35-year-old star took to Instagram to give an "open apology to my husband."

"I'm a very sarcastic person and I joke a lot which when people don't know me it might be taken the wrong way," she started off her lengthy post. "But sometimes there is something under a joke and it can hurt someone else. And that's what happened on this weeks podcast and I'm sorry."