Music's biggest night is finally here!

Tonight marks the 2019 Grammy Awards, which means music's biggest names are gathering at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the past year's biggest albums, artists and overall music moments.

In a few short hours artists including Maren Morris, Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Cardi B will be taking the stage at this year's Grammy Awards and we can barely contain our excitement.

Not only will there be a ton of amazing artists from all different genres singing at the award show, there will be even more celebrities in the audience watching and singing along. Plus, there is a long list of nominees who could be taking home the iconic Grammys trophy by the end of the night.

Performers including Morris, Cardi B and Post Malone for example are all up for awards, which is super fun.