Michelle Williams Still Wants a Ghostly Dawson's Creek Reunion (And So Do We)

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., 4 Feb. 2019 1:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dawson's Creek

Columbia Tristar Television

Michelle Williams seems to be the Dawson's Creek alum most into the idea of a reunion, even though her character is the one who'd be hardest to reunite with. 

Williams' Jen Lindley died during the series finale, which jumped ahead to a future when Jen was a single mom with a heart condition. The finale was about the whole gang coming back together as adults five years later to celebrate Dawson's mother's wedding, only for Jen to get sick and die, encouraging everyone else to live their lives to the fullest...or something. 

That led Dawson (James Van Der Beek) to create his show based on his own life, and for Joey (Katie Holmes) and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) to finally find their way back to each other and move in together in New York. 

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

After Williams appeared on a panel promoting the new FX show Fosse/Verdon at the FX portion of the Television Critics' Association winter press tour, Williams answered a question about whether or not she'd do a Dawson's Creek reunion with an enthusiastic "Yeah!"

"I think I've been waving that flag for a while, like why not?" she told a small group of reporters. "Although my character died, so I'd have to be a ghost."

Williams has, in fact, been waving that flag for a while, and has been advocating for ghost Jen for a while as well.

"If there's ever talk of a reunion show or something, I'm like…it would be so funny to be a ghost and like show up in people's dreams," she told EW last year for a 25th anniversary special.

Read

Dawson's Creek Creator Says Joey and Pacey Are Divorced

"I would have to come back as a ghost—or put a lot of filters on the camera, and I'll do flashback scenes," she told the Today Show.

That same EW feature revealed what creator Kevin Williamson thinks the characters would be up to today, and it's clear he's been thinking about a potential reunion. 

Since he's a "man of conflict," Williamson said Dawson would have achieved his dreams of becoming Spielberg, but he never found love and his dreams shattered, so "when we come upon him, he's just on the cusp of changing his whole life and finding the one thing that's going to make it magical."

Williamson said Joey and Pacey would have gotten married, had a family, but "there were troubles."

"I think they got a divorce," he said. "I think that when we meet them they're in a very dark place. But there's still something between them that forces them to come together and raise their children," and they "keep coming back to each other."

"I think that we would sort of have to watch them fall in love over again as middle-aged adults."

Sounds like Williamson's got his (somewhat depressing) ideas ready, so all he's got to do is add ghost Jen (and convince Holmes, Van Der Beek, and Jackson, who have been a little less into the idea) and this reunion is in business! 

Dawson's Creek aired on The WB from 1998 to 2003. Fosse/Verdon premieres Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. on FX. Look for Williams to appear on Busy Tonight with host and BFF Busy Philipps on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. on E!. Busy Tonight airs Monday through Thursday at 11:00 p.m. on E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michelle Williams , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Penn Badgley, You

Everything We Know About You Season 2

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Collection & "Modern Family" Secrets

Party of Five

Party of Five Reboot Officially Coming to Freeform

The Fix

Is The Fix Marcia Clark's Revenge Fantasy After Infamous O.J. Simpson Trial?

Iconic Soap Opera Star Kristoff St. John Found Dead at 52

Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Wedding

Did "Well-Intended Brotherly Advice" Drive a Wedge Between Prince Harry and Prince William?

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story Has "Many More Cycles to Come"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.