Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans and More to Present at the 2019 Oscars

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 4 Feb. 2019 9:03 AM
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images
The 2019 Oscars are just around the corner, and new details are starting to be revealed.
The Academy announced the first round of presenters for the big award show on Monday, and fans will certainly recognize the famous faces.
Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans, Tessa Thompson, Amandla Stenberg and Daniel Craig are just a few of the A-listers set to open the envelopes. Other presenters include Oscars winners, like Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron.
Saturday Night Live alumni Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph are also sure to bring the laughs once they take the stage. In addition, Constance Wu and Awkwafina are set to present, even though many feel like their film Crazy Rich Asians was completely snubbed.
In addition, The Academy revealed Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic will perform during the "In Memoriam" segment. However, they're not the only ones set to perform. Jennifer Hudson will also take the stage and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will sing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. What's more, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will sing "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns will be performed by a "surprise special guest."
Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards in January. Not only will this year's award show honor the work of these contenders, but it also seeks to "embrace the diversity of the global movie-going audience."
"The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances," Oscar producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss said via a press release. "We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies."
The Academy still has not confirmed whether it will find a replacement for Kevin Hart as host. Although, many suspect it the award show simply won't have a host this year.
While fans will have to wait until the big night to see which films take home the trophies, Roma and The Favourite are currently leading the nominees with 10 nods each.
The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at in Hollywood Feb. 24. Fans can catch all of the action by tuning in to ABC that night at 8:00 p.m. ET.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?