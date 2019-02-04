Why SpongeBob SquarePants Made a Cameo During the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 4 Feb. 2019 8:17 AM

SpongeBob SquarePants, Super Bowl

Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants stole the show at the 2019 Super Bowl, but you may be wondering what exactly he was doing there. 

For those who missed the big game in Atlanta on Sunday night, everyone's favorite sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea made a cameo during Maroon 5's halftime show set. After Adam Levine and his fellow musicians wrapped up "This Love," the rocker paused to give Squidward a moment to introduce a "musical genius," as a snippet from the series' 2001 "Band Geeks" episode briefly played.

If you need us to jog your memory, the episode featured SpongeBob absolutely nailing "Sweet Victory" at the "Bubble Bowl," which seriously resembled the annual game. The moment served as a segue to Travis Scott, who took the stage shortly after to perform "Sicko Mode."

 

Photos

Super Bowl 2019: Star Sightings

After the Nickelodeon animated series' creator, Stephen Hillenburg, died in November 2018 of complications from ALS, more than 1 million people petitioned for the song to be performed during this year's halftime show in his honor.  

"As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show," a Change.org petition read.

Then, in January, Maroon 5 shared a teaser for their upcoming performance, which featured a quick shot of Spongebob. It seemed the stars had heard fans' big wish. 

 

Everything came together during the actual show, with SpongeBob and company getting their moment—albeit brief—to shine. 

Though many fans wanted more time for their favorite sponge, he'll forever be a part of Super Bowl 53. 

 

