Young and the Restless Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52

The Young and the Restless family has lost a beloved member.

Kristoff St. John, the actor who originated the role of Neil Winters on the long-running soap opera nearly three decades ago, has died. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that police were called for a possible alcohol overdose and found St. John dead in his home in Calif. around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities have not disclosed any further details and the cause of his death is unconfirmed at this time. St. John was 52 years old.

"Few men had the unique strength, courage & sensitivity that @kristoffstjohn1 lived every single minute of every day. He impacted everyone he met and millions who he inspired and in turn admired him," attorney Mark Geragos said in a statement on Twitter. "On behalf of @MiaStJohnBoxer & @TheStJohnFamily thank you for all of your love."