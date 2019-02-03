The Most Luxurious Bath & Body Products For The Best In Self-Care

Self-care has never been more prioritised than it is today. Be it distancing yourself from toxic relationships, eating well or simply choosing the right skincare that feels and does good, modern women and men are all making the conscious decision to live their best lives. And who says self-care should stop at skincare? Here are some of the most pampering bath and body products that will give you all the TLC you need from top to toe.

Hermės Twilly d’Hermès Body Shower Cream, $89 for 200ml Shower time will never be the same again with this rich shower cream. It forms a lavishly dense lather that gently cleanses without stripping your body of essential moisture. And who wouldn't love Twilly d'Hermès' warm and spicy ginger-tuberose scent?

Maison Christian Dior Ambre Nuit Body Cream, $140 for 150ml There's nothing quite like cocooning your skin with the nourishing body creams from Maison Christian Dior. Featuring skin-conditioning ingredients that leave your skin soft and supple, it also feels lightweight and absorbs easily into the skin to protect it against dryness. We like the one scented with Ambre Nuit, a decadent concoction of amber and turkish rose for a sensual fragrance trail.

Chanel L’Huile Orient Body Massage Oil, $324 for 250ml Recreate the over-the-top body rituals of Chanel Au Ritz Paris Spa in the comfort of your own home with the latest body oils from Chanel. Enriched with Helianthus Annuus Flower Oil, these oils are compatible with skin's structure so they penetrate easily into skin without any greasy or sticky residue. We love the Orient scent, as it features frankincense, benzoin and precious wood.

Fresh Life Bath & Shower Gel, $32 for 300ml If you love Fresh's Lift scent for its invigorating effect, you'll love this too. Featuring the same scent, it is enriched with shea butter, vitamins and antioxidants to keep your skin soft and smooth while uplifting your spirits.

Herbivore Botanicals Calm - Ylang Ylang + Vanilla Dead Sea Soaking Salts, $28 for 227g Make the most of your weekly me-time by running yourself a bath with these bath salts. Made with ylang ylang, it balances skin's moisture-sebum balance. Vanilla oil is also present for its calming properties to soothe anxiety and restlessness, prepping your senses for a good night's sleep. Plus, Himalayan pink salt crystals also help eliminate toxins and support a sense of wellbeing.

By Terry Baume de Rose Body Scrub, $102 for 180g Suitable even for those with dry skin, this luxurious body scrub contains rose butter, rose flower essential wax, rosehip oil and black rose oil extracts to deeply nourish. Finely ground sugar crystals lift dead skin cells while rose-derived ingredients replenishes skin with moisture and nutrients.

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Bath Oil As Jo Malone London's signature fragrances, Lime Basil & Mandarin is a refreshing scent that evokes memories of a tropical getaway. With peppery basil and aromatic white thyme, its sublime fragrance leaves your skin beautifully scented. Plus, the formula is fortified with sweet almond, jojoba seed and avocado oils so you emerge with silky soft skin.

La Prairie Cellular Hand Cream Reverse the signs of ageing with this restorative hand cream. Formulated with gentle exfoliants, it improves skin texture and reduces the appearance of age spots over time while infusing skin with a concentrated boost of nutrients and moisture.

Sisley Sisleÿa Anti-Aging Concentrate Firming Body Care, about $660 for 150ml Look no further for the best anti-ageing care for your body. As part of Sisley's Sisleya range, this powerful body cream is packed with potent botanicals to improve skin elasticity, reduce unevenness and lock in hydration. Over time, skin is tightened, feels firmer and looks more even-toned.

