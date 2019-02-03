Are you ready for some football?! What about some awesome football ads?

Today is the biggest day for football fans, because it's the 2019 Super Bowl, but it's an even bigger day for commercial lovers. It might sound crazy, but when the big game isn't taking place between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams there are hilarious, touching and memorable commercial breaks for fans to enjoy.

From Serena Williams for Bumble to Chance the Rapper teaming up with theBackstreet Boys for Doritos, this year's commercials are slaying the game.

We will continue to update this list throughout the big game, but for now, watch the best Super Bowl LIII commercials so far below: