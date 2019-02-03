Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Cozy on 2019 Super Bowl Date Night

Before kickoff, it's date night!

Sarah Hyland and beau Wells Adams hit up the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night 2019 Super Bowl party in Atlanta on Saturday, a day before the big game. At the bash, the two cuddled up and also mingled with other celebs, such as Zachary Levi.

Foo Fighters opened the show and were later joined onstage by Zac Brown and Tom Morello, as well as Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who performed his band's hit "Under Pressure" with the group. Perry Farrell later joined them for a rendition of his band Jane's Addiction's "Mountain Song." Run The Jewels also gave a performance.