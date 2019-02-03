Kylie Jenner Laughs Off Pregnancy Speculation Again After Cryptic Post

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 3 Feb. 2019 9:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

With two words, Kylie Jenner sent her fans into a tizzy on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a photo of her embracing her beau, Travis Scott, with the caption, "baby #2?"

"Are you pregnant?" one user asked in the comments.

"No lol," Kylie replied.

More than 6.6 million people liked the post, which comes almost exactly a year after the reality star confirmed on Instagram on the day of the 2018 Super Bowl, with a video montage, that she had given birth to a daughter, her and Travis' first child, following months of speculation that she was pregnant.

Read

Fans Are Convinced Travis Scott Will Propose to Kylie Jenner Over Super Bowl Weekend

Kylie and Travis are currently in Atlanta, where he is set to perform during the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show as a supporting act to headliner Maroon 5.

Kylie and Travis' little girl, Stormi Webster, turned 1 this past Friday and Kylie and her family threw her a party in Los Angeles.

This is not the first time Kylie has stirred speculation among fans that she is pregnant with her second child, and laughed it off. Last month, she took to Twitter to tease an "exciting" new project. After user asked if she had a bun in the oven, Kylie responded, "Noooo lol."

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Last October, Kylie said on Snapchat that she wants to have another baby, adding, "but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second."

She also said she "definitely" wants another daughter, with a "really feminine name."

It is unclear if Kylie and Travis brought Stormi with them on their current trip to the 2019 Super Bowl. During a performance at a pre-Super Bowl party on Friday, Travis gave their daughter a special birthday shout-out onstage.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, 2019 SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper Talks Lady Gaga Oscars Duet: "I'm Sure I'll Be Terrified"

Pete Davidson, Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Makes X-Rated Comment About Pete Davidson's "Diamond D"

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Cozy on 2019 Super Bowl Date Night

21 Savage

21 Savage Arrested by ICE and Could Be Deported

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen's Daughter Cheers on "Papai" Tom Brady Before the Super Bowl

Bow Wow, Shad Moss, Mug Shot, Mugshot

Bow Wow Arrested After Alleged Fight With Woman

Adam Levine, Maroon 5

Adam Levine and Baby Join John Legend and Family in Pampers Super Bowl Ad

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.