Lily Aldridge Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 2 Feb. 2019 11:27 AM

Lily Aldridge, Caleb Followill

Lily Aldridge and husband and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill have welcomed their second child.

The 33-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel revealed on Saturday that she gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week.

"Winston Roy Followill," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of the child's feet. "Blessed our lives January 29, 2019."

Baby Winston joins big sister Dixie Pearl Followill, 6.

Aldridge had announced her pregnancy with Winston last summer via an Instagram photo of herself showcasing her baby bump.

The model has been documenting her pregnancy on social media.

She posted a pic of herself showing her bare bump again three weeks ago.

"Ready to [pop]," she wrote.

