The Bachelor may draw millions of viewers a week, but, surprisingly enough, Aly Raisman isn't one of them.

She has good reason though. Back in the day, the Olympic gymnast used to date former Raiders football player Colton Underwood. The couple started dating in August 2016, but they eventually split nearly a year later in June 2017.

It's not entirely clear why the pair split, but Aly revealed to People that she and Colton "have not talked in a really, really long time."

She also confessed that she doesn't even watch The Bachelor, despite her ex's role on the show, since they broke up a few years ago.

However, Aly did hear about how contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes opened up about her sexual assault with Colton, and expressed her sympathy for the pageant queen. "I am supportive of anybody that comes forward and especially for her to do that on national television," Raisman told the site. "I really commend her for her bravery and I stand with her and I hope she's getting a ton of support because she deserves it."