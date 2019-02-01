Relationships change and celebrity couples are no exception.

Long before Tom Brady entered the picture, Gisele Bündchen was in a romantic relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Oh yes, the pair dated for nearly five years before calling things off in 2005. While the decision to walk away from the relationship was difficult, the supermodel is revealing why she did it.

"No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I'd chosen not to look at," Gisele shared in the latest issue of PORTER. "Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."