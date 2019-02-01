Inside Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's Multimillion-Dollar World

A girl only turns one-years-old once and Kylie Jenner certainly isn't content to mark little Stormi Webster's big day with a few balloons and a basic smash cake.

Though her actual bash awaits this weekend, the duo got a head start on the celebrating, jetting off to Turks and Caicos for two nights with Kylie's bestie Jordyn Woods in tow. "Let the birthday adventures begin.." she captioned the first of a series of snaps capturing their fun in the sun: For two straight nights they scampered about the whitewashed rooms of the eight-bedroom Hawksbill Villa, its $13,700-a-night price tag including a gym, basketball court, several pools and the use of a private chef, butler and housekeeper.

"They spent all of their time on the beach and at the pool," a source told E! News, noting the group saw no need to leave their private slice of paradise. "It was a very relaxing few days."