Tiffany's Thoughts: The Get-Fit Moves Everyone Can Do

The "new year, new you" anthem is being propelled in our faces everywhere at this time of year. Are the abundance of #fitspo images fuelling your get-fit fire or leaving you feeling a little overwhelmed as to where to begin? Or has your new year regime started a little too strong such that your flame might be snuffed by February?

Truthfully, there is no right time to kick-start your get-fit regime and whilst fitness is my lifeline, I do believe in approaching our goals with a mindset of long-term health, sustainability and of course, enjoyment! These are my kick-start strength building exercises accessible to all levels, with intensity that can be modified according to your progressing fitness. Easy to squeeze in for even the most time poor, practiced 3-4 times a week, you will be feeling stronger and more energetic sooner than you might expect. Let's move!