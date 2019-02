Here's How To Rock Red Makeup The Glam Way For Chinese New Year

Red is considered to be an auspicious colour in Chinese culture. It symbolises luck and happiness so it's little wonder it's seen all over town during Chinese New Year. Red packets, lanterns, scrolls — yeah you get the drill! So it makes complete sense to rock out a Chinese New Year makeup look featuring the central hue of this occasion… Red!

This time we're doubling up — going red on the eyes and the lips just to be sure. Apparently red wards off evil, and we don't want to take our chances starting off the new year on the wrong foot!

Gong xi fa cai to one and all!