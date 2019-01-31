Another one bites the dust...

Love Island's Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel are the latest couple from season four to call it quits. Kaz broke the news to their loyal fans on Instagram on Thursday, telling her 1.2 million followers "sometimes things don't go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey."

She shared her statement with a selfie of herself with her beau of six months on a recent vacation to Jamaica.

And in a quote directed to Josh, Kaz said, "Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again." Denzel has not yet released a statement about their breakup, but he commented a sad face and prayer hands emoji on her post.

Their relationship comes to an end six months after the couple left the island and began formally dating in the real world.