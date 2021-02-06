Inside Janet Jackson's Infamous Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction and Its Even More Complicated Aftermath

Watch : Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show Moments of All Time

Nine sixteenths of a second.

That's all it took for the world to come crashing down on Janet Jackson during her performance at the Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show on Feb. 1, 2004. Nine sixteenths of a second. Sure, in that minuscule amount of time, the performer's bare breast had been exposed—inadvertently or otherwise—to the over 100 million people watching TV's biggest event by fellow performer Justin Timberlake and that's no small matter. But in the end, that's all it was—9/16ths of a second.

In the years since that fateful moment in Houston's Reliant Stadium, many questions remain. Did Timberlake, who pulled at Jackson's leather bustier right as his hit song "Rock Your Body" reached its climactic "Bet I'll have you naked by the end of this song," exposing her right breast and its sunburst nipple shield as if on cue, pull away more fabric than he ought to have? And did MTV, who was handling production on the big show for their second year in a row, know more than they ever let on? And how do Jessica Simpson, Nelly, Diddy, and Kid Rock—all of whom also took part in the "Choose or Lose"-themed show—feel about their moments on the stage becoming nothing more than a footnote?