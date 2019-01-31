Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Reveals Her and Bryan Abasolo's Wedding Month

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 31 Jan. 2019 3:35 PM

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abosolo, Engagement

Grizz Lee

Rachel Lindsay is spilling secrets about her and fiancé Bryan Abasolo's upcoming wedding.

While the Bachelorette alum has previously shared that the nuptials will be in the summer of 2019, she's held back from revealing the exact month...until now. During her chat on the Bachelor Party podcast, posted Thursday, Rachel revealed that the couple's wedding will take place in August.

"I've hired a wedding planner, it's happening...August, so six months!" Rachel shared, adding that they're breaking news. "I have not said the month I've just said summer 2019."

Rachel also added that the wedding will be in the Caribbean, noting, "It's gonna be hot. August, Caribbean, it's gonna be hot."

Rachel then joked she's walking down the aisle "in a bikini."

"I want the big party," Rachel went on to say. "And so now we're closer to where...Bryan still has a lot of family in Colombia, so they can come too. So it's like mixing these two cultures together."

It was just last month that Rachel opened up to E! News' Zuri Hall about her wedding plans.

"I have to confess that I was very much so an eager beaver when everything started because that's what I wanted. I wanted to marry Bryan at the end of 2018. That was all very real, but that's also when I thought that we were going to get an ABC wedding and that's not looking like it's happening now so now I actually have to plan a wedding or hire somebody to help me do that," Rachel explained. "So now that that's happening, it's putting everything on hold."

You can listen to the podcast above to get more wedding scoop!

