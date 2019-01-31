Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Jim Spellman/WireImage; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
It looks like it's not a "new year, new me" for Michael Rapaport.
The comedian says he isn't backing down from the controversial comments he made about Ariana Grande back in December. And she wasn't the only person he spoke out about, Rapaport also had negative things to say about the singer's ex-fiancé and Saturday Night Live member, Pete Davidson.
However, if the "Breathin" singer and actor are looking for an apology anytime soon, the 48-year-old comedian says he won't be giving one.
Speaking to Nikki Glaser on You Up with Nikki Glaser and SiriusXM's Comedy Central Radio, the comedian addressed the sexist comments he said about the "7 Rings" singer.
On the show, Glaser asks him why he was so mad at the pop star and he doesn't hold back.
"This is f–––––g Ariana Grande's fault," the 48-year-old actors says, blaming her for the SNL actor's "suicide attempt note" at the time.
"So I sent a tweet about Ariana Grande, I said something like, 'She's 25, she acts 12, without all the makeup, the high-heeled boots, she's not as cute as my barista at Starbucks...No disrespect to Starbucks.' And then [people] were like, this is sexist and it went on."
The comedian says the pop star's fans came for him after he posted the controversial comments on Instagram.
Continuing, "And was like, I'm not apologizing for this s––t anyway! And I was, like, because in twenty years she's going to be like Mariah Carey f–––––g up the lyrics to her own song, drunk at a New Year's thing."
Rapaport also doesn't like the fact that Davidson hasn't "acknowledged" or hasn't apologized for scaring his fans after his cry for help.
"The Pete Davidson thing, I was annoyed with this f–––––g guy and his f–––––g suicide attempt note, and then not apologizing for it. That really offended me," the 48-year-old star says.
"The fact that he's come back and didn't acknowledge—yo to all my fans, to the New York City police department, to the people I work with and all my fans that were worried—I apologize for saying that."
Rapaport adds that when he was in the hospital, he made sure to let his fans know that he was fine.
"I had a little incident where I was in the hospital and I posted a picture of myself in a neck brace and the first thing I said was, 'I'm fine, I'm good, don't worry.'"
He says that Pete not saying sorry to his fans and everyone who was worried about him, is some "sucker ass s––t." Adding, "We're glad you're good, but you freaked everybody out."
