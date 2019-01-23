Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith Strike a Leggy Pose for Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2019 Campaign

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 23 Jan. 2019 6:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Stuart Weitzman, Spring 2019 Campaign

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin/Stuart Weitzman

It may be nearly snowing outside, but Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith are already stepping into spring. 

The two stars are among the faces for Stuart Weitzman's Spring 2019 campaign. Joining fellow models Yang Mi and Jean Campbell, the four make up the cast of #SWWomen's first installment in a four-part campaign series.

With a nude palette and backdrop and the ladies sporting dresses and shorts, the focus is on the array of Weitzman shoes, from pumps and open-toed platforms to ankle-strap stilettos and booties. Meanwhile, the models all strike a fierce pose as they gaze into photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin's cameras. 

"Excited to be part of the @stuartweitzman Spring 2019 campaign together with #YangMi, @OfficialWillow and #JeanCampbell," Jenner tweeted. "#StuartWeitzman #SWWomen #ad."

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

While the reality star has walked catwalks all around the world, the 18-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is also no stranger to the modeling world.

Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Stuart Weitzman, Spring 2019 Campaign

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin/Stuart Weitzman

Back in 2015, she was signed to the same modeling agency as Jenner, The Society Management. 

That same year, Jaden Smith's younger sister was revealed as one of the faces of Marc Jacobs' fall-winter 2015 collection.  

Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Stuart Weitzman, Spring 2019 Campaign

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin/Stuart Weitzman

Along with her famous brother, Willow was granted a New Fashion Icon Award at the 2016 Fashion Awards. 

All that's left for fashionistas to do is start the countdown to spring. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Willow Smith , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Street Style: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Continues to Prove That She's a Master of Style

E-Comm: Winter Florals Under $100

Winter Florals Under $100

Liu Wen, CNY Red Carpet Inspiration - thumbnail

The Celebrity Red Carpet Looks You Can Pull Off For Chinese New Year

Gemma Chan, Esquire Singapore - thumbnail

Gemma Chan Is Slightly In Denial About Her Own Celebrity

Lady Gaga's Grammys Transformations Over the Years

Rachel Brosnahan, Kate Spade

Rachel Brosnahan Is the New Face of Aunt Kate Spade's Label Frances Valentine

Celine Dion

Céline Dion Claps Back at Body Shamers Criticizing Her Slimmer Appearance

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.