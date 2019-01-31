"All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories—and thankful to Showtime for their continued support," added EP John Wells. "We can't wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast."

Back in October, Monaghan had revealed on Instagram that the next episode would be his last.

"All good things come to an end," he wrote. "An old cliche, but one that rings true with a sincerity and clarity especially in moments like these. Everything ends. The next episode will be my last. I have known since last year, but I didn't want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian's unsure journey with his character. This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I'd like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him. Goodbye, Ian Clayton Gallagher. We'll meet again?"

And apparently they will.