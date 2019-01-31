Kenan Thompson is speaking out about the vicious attack on Jussie Smollett.

While on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live comedian sent love to Smollett, who was attacked in Chicago earlier this week. After arriving in the city from New York early Tuesday morning, the Empire star was walking when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. The offenders began to batter Smollett with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

During the attack, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around Smollett's neck. The offenders later fled the scene and Smollett was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital.