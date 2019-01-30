Listen Now: BTS' V Has Released A New Single

Wed., 30 Jan. 2019

It's finally here! V, from Korean super boy band BTS, has just dropped his new single.

Released on 30 January, the track is a self-composed tune that the boy band member has been working on as a special gift for his fans. Titled "Scenery", the song is beautifully soulful ballad about love featuring V's husky vocals and a piano accompaniment reportedly also played by the musician himself. 

Since its release, the song has already racked up 4.77 million plays (and counting) on Soundcloud already.

The singer first announced that he would releasing this special single at the 28th Seoul Music Awards for the BTS ARMY, and followed up soon after with this tweet (see above) that came with a short video, captioned "self-composed song" on 24 January. He also reportedly took the cover photo for the track by himself too.

Have a listen to the track above now.

