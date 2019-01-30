It's finally here! V, from Korean super boy band BTS, has just dropped his new single.

Released on 30 January, the track is a self-composed tune that the boy band member has been working on as a special gift for his fans. Titled "Scenery", the song is beautifully soulful ballad about love featuring V's husky vocals and a piano accompaniment reportedly also played by the musician himself.

Since its release, the song has already racked up 4.77 million plays (and counting) on Soundcloud already.