by Yvette King | Wed., 30 Jan. 2019 7:22 PM
Entering motherhood for the first time is always daunting. Like how do you change a diaper? Why cry means what? Is baby hangry or just needing attention? But let alone when you're expecting not one, but two! I have no idea what I'm in for with twins!
Luckily for me, in my job I not only get to meet and interview interesting people, but sometimes I get to ask them for advice too! I realised after finding out about my two bundles of joy there are a lot of famous twins out there. A lot more than you realise! Olsen twins aside, just think about it — there's Cole and Dylan Sprouse living the Suite Life, Black Widow Scarlett Johansson shared the womb with her twin bro Hunter, Ashton Kutcher and Michael Kutcher share the same birthday and did you know supermodel Gisele Bundchen is also a twin?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Here's what the Bella twins (both Nikki and Brie) and Joel Madden — one half of Good Charlotte/twin bro to Benji Madden — had to say about the whole phenomena...
