Much more will be said, written and tweeted about what is going on with Jussie Smollett. And in the wake of the initial hoax rumors last week, many people were just as quick to voice their ongoing support as some were to flip the switch and go smug on anyone who had no problem believing Smollett's account of what happened.

"Somehow, I thought, or at least hoped, society at large was at the point of believing victims, what with the enduring impact of the #MeToo movement," Tre'vell Anderson, director of culture and entertainment for Out, wrote in an op-ed last Thursday. "But what these seemingly malicious and unfounded rumors, criticisms, and allegations of deception lodged at the Empire actor tell me is that those of us perpetually at the bottom of the socio-cultural stepladder—Black LGBTQ+ people—still aren't granted the apparent, simplest of luxuries afforded our counterparts: the benefit of the doubt."

Lena Waithe was among those who tweeted the piece out.

Then came CNN's report that the two brothers were cooperating with authorities and police did believe that Smollett had helped stage the attack.

Star Trek: Discovery star Wilson Cruz tweeted Monday (and was retweeted by Anderson): "As we continue to wait for more facts and clarity, I assure you that I will never be shamed from believing and loving victims of hate violence acted upon POC and LGBTQ people and those who live at their intersections. That violence is REAL. It happens in heartbreaking numbers...

"...my initial response to this incident was and is concern for my friend - to comfort and offer love and healing in any way I can. I will always react in that way because too many of us walk the streets in fear of our safety and for good reason. If errors were made then......then they must be righted, but we do not have that information at this time. All I can hope for is that ALL of the pain from this incident can be healed and that justice and truth prevail. That is ALL I've ever wanted and continue to call for."

Jussie Smollett was right in 2016 about there still being so much work left to do—and in 2019 that hasn't changed. Up until now he's been at the forefront of a fight that society has no choice but to win, and he would know more than anybody that there is no time to move backward.

(Originally published Jan. 31, 2019, at 3 a.m. PT)